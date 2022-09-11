|Large school schools - 9/10
|1. Lafayette (8-2) lost to St. Thomas Aquinas, 3-0.
|2. Eureka (6-1) def. Lee's Summit West, 3-0.
|3. St. Joseph's (4-4) lost to Knoxville Catholic, 2-0.
|4. Edwardsville (11-2) def. Mater Dei (11-3), 2-0.
|5. O'Fallon (8-2) was idle.
|6. Cor Jesu (2-2) was idle.
|7. Francis Howell Central (6-1) vs. St. Dominic (3-1) at Borgia, 5 p.m.
|8. Marquette (4-1) at Rock Bridge, 2:30 p.m.
|9. Nerinx Hall (8-1) was idle.
|10. Timberland (3-0) def. Lutheran South (2-3), 2-1.
|Small school schools - 9/10
|1. Westminster (9-1) vs. Parkway West (2-2) at Borgia, 5 p.m.
|2. Mater Dei (11-3) lost to Edwardsville (11-2), 2-0.
|3. St. Pius X (8-0) was idle.
|4. Freeburg (11-2) def. Mascoutah (11-2), 2-1.
|5. Mascoutah (11-2) lost to Freeburg (11-2), 2-1.
|6. Windsor (Imperial) (11-0) vs. Festus (5-3) at North County, 2:35 p.m.
|7. Hermann (8-6) def. Althoff (9-6), 2-0.
|8. Jefferson (4-2) def. Park Hills Central (1-3), 2-0.
|9. Borgia (2-4) vs. Washington (2-4), 2:30 p.m.
|10. Breese Central (6-4) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.