|Large school schools - 8/30
|1. Lafayette (2-0) def. Kirkwood (3-3), 3-0.
|2. Eureka (2-0) def. Francis Howell (2-1), 3-0.
|3. Edwardsville (1-0) def. O'Fallon (1-1), 2-0.
|4. Cor Jesu (2-0) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell Central (3-1) vs. Lutheran South (0-0), 5:30 p.m.
|6. St. Joseph's (1-0) was idle.
|7. Marquette (1-1) was idle.
|8. Oakville (0-1) vs. Fox (0-3), 5:30 p.m.
|9. O'Fallon (1-1) lost to Edwardsville (1-0), 2-0.
|10. Pattonville (0-1) vs. Summit (1-1), 5:15 p.m.
|Small school schools - 8/30
|1. Mater Dei (0-0) vs. Triad (4-2), 6 p.m.
|2. Hermann (3-2) was idle.
|3. Westminster (6-0) was idle.
|4. Jefferson (0-0) vs. Seckman (3-2), 5:30 p.m.
|5. Borgia (0-2) was idle.
|6. St. Dominic (0-1) vs. Fort Zumwalt West (0-0), 5 p.m.
|7. Waterloo (0-2) was idle.
|8. Breese Central (2-1) def. Nashville (1-1), 2-0.
|9. Freeburg (3-0) def. Highland (1-1), 2-0.
|10. St. Pius X (5-0) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.