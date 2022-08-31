 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 8/30
1. Lafayette (2-0) def. Kirkwood (3-3), 3-0.
2. Eureka (2-0) def. Francis Howell (2-1), 3-0.
3. Edwardsville (1-0) def. O'Fallon (1-1), 2-0.
4. Cor Jesu (2-0) was idle.
5. Francis Howell Central (3-1) vs. Lutheran South (0-0), 5:30 p.m.
6. St. Joseph's (1-0) was idle.
7. Marquette (1-1) was idle.
8. Oakville (0-1) vs. Fox (0-3), 5:30 p.m.
9. O'Fallon (1-1) lost to Edwardsville (1-0), 2-0.
10. Pattonville (0-1) vs. Summit (1-1), 5:15 p.m.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 8/30
1. Mater Dei (0-0) vs. Triad (4-2), 6 p.m.
2. Hermann (3-2) was idle.
3. Westminster (6-0) was idle.
4. Jefferson (0-0) vs. Seckman (3-2), 5:30 p.m.
5. Borgia (0-2) was idle.
6. St. Dominic (0-1) vs. Fort Zumwalt West (0-0), 5 p.m.
7. Waterloo (0-2) was idle.
8. Breese Central (2-1) def. Nashville (1-1), 2-0.
9. Freeburg (3-0) def. Highland (1-1), 2-0.
10. St. Pius X (5-0) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

We salute the 2021-2022 state high school champs

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 8/261. Lafayette (0-0) was idle.2. Eureka (1-0) def. Borgia (0-1), 3-0.3. Edwardsville (0-0) was idle.4. Cor Jesu (0-0)…

Ella Gaona, senior, Nerinx Hall

Ella Gaona, senior, Nerinx Hall

A 5-foot-7 defensive stalwart for Markers teams that advanced to state the last two years and recently committed to Florida State. She led Ner…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News