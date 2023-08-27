|Large school schools - 8/26
|1. Lafayette (0-0) was idle.
|2. Eureka (0-0) was idle.
|3. O'Fallon (0-0) was idle.
|4. St. Joseph's (0-1) lost to Althoff (4-3), 2-0.
|5. Francis Howell Central (0-0) vs. Notre Dame (0-0) at Visitation, 8 a.m.
|6. Pattonville (0-0) was idle.
|7. Marquette (1-0) was idle.
|8. Edwardsville (0-0) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell (1-0) was idle.
|10. Timberland (0-0) was idle.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 8/26
|1. St. Pius X (4-1) lost to Mater Dei (5-0), 2-0.
|2. Freeburg (2-0) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (0-0) was idle.
|4. Incarnate Word (1-0) def. Jackson, 3-1.
|5. Westminster (0-0) tied Parkway Central (2-1), 1-1.
|6. Hermann (0-0) was idle.
|7. Jefferson (0-0) was idle.
|8. Windsor (Imperial) (1-0) vs. Pacific (1-0), 11:50 a.m.
|9. Mater Dei (5-0) def. St. Pius X (4-1), 2-0.
|10. Columbia (2-0) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.