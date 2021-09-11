|Large school schools - 9/10
|1. Lafayette (9-1) was idle.
|2. Eureka (9-0) was idle.
|3. Edwardsville (7-1) lost to Plainfield North, 2-1.
|4. Cor Jesu (2-2) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell (2-2) was idle.
|6. Northwest Cedar Hill (4-0) tied Gideon, 1-1.
|7. Nerinx Hall (5-3) was idle.
|8. Kirkwood (6-3) was idle.
|9. Oakville (4-5) was idle.
|10. Lindbergh (5-2) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/10
|1. Borgia (4-0) was idle.
|2. Mater Dei (7-1) def. Mahomet-Seymour, 2-0.
|3. Hermann (4-0) def. Wheaton St. Francis, 2-1.
|4. Freeburg (8-3) was idle.
|5. St. Dominic (3-1) was idle.
|6. Breese Central (9-0) was idle.
|7. Civic Memorial (10-0) def. Granite City (3-8), 2-0.
|8. Windsor (Imperial) (6-0) was idle.
|9. St. Pius X (5-1) vs. Lutheran South (4-0), 6:30 p.m.
|10. Incarnate Word (2-1) was idle.