|Large school schools - 9/12
|1. Lafayette (0-0) was idle.
|2. Eureka (0-0) was idle.
|3. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
|4. Timberland (3-2) vs. St. Dominic (6-1) at Borgia, 5 p.m.
|5. Lindbergh (0-0) was idle.
|6. Cor Jesu (0-0) was idle.
|7. Seckman (4-0) was idle.
|8. Northwest Cedar Hill (5-1) was idle.
|9. Fort Zumwalt West (1-0) was idle.
|10. Francis Howell Central (2-3) vs. Francis Howell North (2-4) at Borgia, 2:30 p.m.
|Small school schools - 9/12
|1. St. Dominic (6-1) vs. Timberland (3-2) at Borgia, 5 p.m.
|2. Borgia (7-1) vs. Willard, 5 p.m.
|3. Hermann (2-2) at Jefferson City, 3:30 p.m.
|4. St. Pius X (5-2) vs. Windsor (Imperial) (6-2) at North County, 4 p.m.
|5. Lutheran St. Charles (1-2) was idle.
|6. Incarnate Word (0-0) was idle.
|7. St. Clair (5-0) was idle.
|8. O'Fallon Christian (0-2) was idle.
|9. Visitation (0-0) was idle.
|10. Windsor (Imperial) (6-2) vs. St. Pius X (5-2) at North County, 4 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
