|Large school schools - 10/20
|1. Lafayette (26-6) was idle.
|2. Eureka (32-3) def. Parkway South (6-21), 3-0.
|3. O'Fallon (29-6) def. Alton (13-19), 2-0.
|4. Pattonville (28-5) def. Ritenour (13-12), 3-0.
|5. Liberty (Wentzville) (27-1) was idle.
|6. Francis Howell Central (19-6) def. Hazelwood Central (5-15), 3-0.
|7. Francis Howell (22-8) was idle.
|8. Nerinx Hall (25-7) def. Hazelwood West (12-16), 3-0.
|9. Marquette (22-9) was idle.
|10. Edwardsville (22-12) at Belleville West (18-14), 5:45 p.m.
|Small school schools - 10/20
|1. Westminster (26-2) def. Summit (14-12), 3-0.
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (31-1) was idle.
|3. St. Pius X (20-3) was idle.
|4. Freeburg (28-7) def. Columbia (21-12), 2-0.
|5. Jefferson (26-5) was idle.
|6. Hermann (26-9) was idle.
|7. Incarnate Word (25-12) def. Hazelwood East (10-17), 3-0.
|8. St. Dominic (20-10) was idle.
|9. Waterloo (22-8) was idle.
|10. Columbia (21-12) lost to Freeburg (28-7), 2-0.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.