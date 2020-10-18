 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 10/17
1. Lafayette (11-1) was idle.
2. Eureka (6-2) was idle.
3. Oakville (7-0) was idle.
4. Cor Jesu (7-0) was idle.
5. Northwest Cedar Hill (19-2) was idle.
6. Seckman (12-4) was idle.
7. Francis Howell (10-3) was idle.
8. Timberland (11-3) was idle.
9. St. Joseph's (4-2) was idle.
10. Hillsboro (14-5) was idle.
Small school schools - 10/17
1. St. Dominic (15-2) was idle.
2. Borgia (19-2) was idle.
3. Hermann (19-5) was idle.
4. Windsor (Imperial) (15-4) was idle.
5. Warrenton (15-4) was idle.
6. St. Pius X (15-6) was idle.
7. St. Clair (16-3) was idle.
8. Incarnate Word (10-9) was idle.
9. Lutheran St. Charles (8-6) was idle.
10. Jefferson (10-5) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

