Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/27
1. Eureka (16-1) at Incarnate Word (11-8), 6 p.m.
2. Lafayette (13-6) def. Oakville (7-13), 3-0.
3. Edwardsville (14-3) at O'Fallon (14-4), 5:30 p.m.
4. O'Fallon (14-4) vs. Edwardsville (14-3), 5:30 p.m.
5. Francis Howell Central (13-4) def. Troy Buchanan (6-13), 3-0.
6. Nerinx Hall (17-4) def. Fox (2-12), 3-0.
7. Liberty (Wentzville) (16-0) def. Fort Zumwalt North (10-7), 3-0.
8. Pattonville (18-5) was idle.
9. Mascoutah (16-3) def. Highland (6-8), 2-0.
10. Francis Howell (15-6) def. Fort Zumwalt West (6-8), 3-0.

Small school schools - 9/27
1. Westminster (16-2) at Principia (5-6), 6 p.m.
2. St. Pius X (13-1) at Grandview (6-6), 5:30 p.m.
3. Freeburg (15-4) was idle.
4. Jefferson (21-4) def. Crystal City (10-2), 3-0.
5. Hermann (14-7) def. Washington (7-10), 2-0.
6. St. Dominic (15-3) def. O'Fallon Christian (4-9), 3-0.
7. De Soto (18-6) lost to Windsor (Imperial) (17-1), 3-0.
8. Althoff (12-8) was idle.
9. Gibault (13-4) at Roxana (11-6), 5 p.m.
10. Ursuline (5-4) vs. Cor Jesu (5-8), 5 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

