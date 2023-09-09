|Large school schools - 9/8
|1. Lafayette (6-0) def. Blue Springs, 2-0.
|2. Eureka (5-0) vs. Kickapoo, 7 p.m.
|3. O'Fallon (2-2) was idle.
|4. St. Joseph's (4-4) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell Central (8-3) lost to Nixa, 2-0.
|6. Pattonville (2-1) was idle.
|7. Marquette (7-0) def. Bolivar, 2-0.
|8. Edwardsville (7-2) vs. Graves County (Ky.) at Effingham, 9:15 p.m.
|9. Francis Howell (5-3) def. Bolivar, 2-0.
|10. Timberland (3-0) was idle.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 9/8
|1. St. Pius X (7-1) was idle.
|2. Freeburg (7-1) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (2-3) lost to Blue Springs South, 2-0.
|4. Incarnate Word (5-2) was idle.
|5. Westminster (3-3) was idle.
|6. Hermann (2-1) vs. Libertyville at Effingham, 9:15 p.m.
|7. Jefferson (2-2) was idle.
|8. Windsor (Imperial) (9-2) was idle.
|9. Mater Dei (9-0) vs. Hinsdale South at Effingham, 9:15 p.m.
|10. Columbia (8-2) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.