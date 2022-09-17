|Large school schools - 9/16
|1. Eureka (8-1) def. Oakville (4-7), 3-0.
|2. Lafayette (9-5) vs. Borgia (3-6), 5:30 p.m.
|3. Edwardsville (13-2) was idle.
|4. St. Joseph's (4-5) was idle.
|5. O'Fallon (12-4) was idle.
|6. Francis Howell Central (10-3) was idle.
|7. Cor Jesu (3-2) was idle.
|8. Nerinx Hall (10-2) was idle.
|9. Marquette (5-3) was idle.
|10. Liberty (Wentzville) (6-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/16
|1. Westminster (14-2) def. Whitfield (10-3), 3-0.
|2. Mater Dei (13-3) was idle.
|3. St. Pius X (10-1) was idle.
|4. Freeburg (14-2) was idle.
|5. Hermann (9-6) was idle.
|6. Jefferson (7-3) was idle.
|7. Althoff (11-6) was idle.
|8. Waterloo (8-2) was idle.
|9. Ursuline (4-1) was idle.
|10. Gibault (12-3) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.