|Large school schools - 10/18
|1. Eureka (31-3) def. St. Joseph's (13-9), 3-0.
|2. Lafayette (26-6) was idle.
|3. O'Fallon (27-6) at Collinsville (6-23), 6 p.m.
|4. Pattonville (25-5) vs. Hazelwood West (12-15), 5:15 p.m.
|5. Liberty (Wentzville) (26-1) was idle.
|6. Francis Howell Central (17-6) was idle.
|7. Edwardsville (22-11) was idle.
|8. Mascoutah (28-5) def. Civic Memorial (11-15), 2-0.
|9. Francis Howell (22-8) was idle.
|10. Nerinx Hall (23-7) vs. Ursuline (11-10), 6:45 p.m.
|Small school schools - 10/18
|1. Westminster (25-2) was idle.
|2. St. Pius X (19-3) at Hillsboro (9-17), 7 p.m.
|3. Windsor (Imperial) (31-1) def. Lutheran South (9-15), 3-2.
|4. Freeburg (27-7) def. Gibault (20-15), 2-0.
|5. Jefferson (26-5) def. Saxony Lutheran, 3-2.
|6. Hermann (25-9) at St. Clair (11-13), 6 p.m.
|7. Incarnate Word (24-12) was idle.
|8. St. Dominic (20-10) was idle.
|9. Columbia (20-11) was idle.
|10. Waterloo (22-8) def. Highland (11-15), 2-0.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.