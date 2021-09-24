|Large school schools - 9/23
|1. Lafayette (17-2) was idle.
|2. Eureka (12-0) def. Jackson, 2-0.
|3. Edwardsville (12-3) def. Belleville West (11-5), 2-0.
|4. Francis Howell Central (10-5) was idle.
|5. Marquette (16-2) was idle.
|6. Kirkwood (9-6) was idle.
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (10-2) was idle.
|8. Fort Zumwalt West (10-4) vs. Fort Zumwalt South (5-1), 4 p.m.
|9. Cor Jesu (5-3) was idle.
|10. Nerinx Hall (8-5) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/23
|1. Borgia (13-1) at Notre Dame (8-6), 6:30 p.m.
|2. Mater Dei (16-1) was idle.
|3. Hermann (9-3) at Sullivan (2-6), 6:30 p.m.
|4. Freeburg (13-4) def. Columbia (10-8), 2-0.
|5. Civic Memorial (19-3) lost to Mascoutah (13-5), 2-0.
|6. St. Dominic (10-3) was idle.
|7. St. Pius X (13-4) was idle.
|8. Westminster (11-6) was idle.
|9. John Burroughs (12-1) def. Principia (3-6), 3-0.
|10. Jefferson (15-5) def. Arcadia Valley, 3-0.