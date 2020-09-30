|Large school schools - 9/29
|1. Lafayette (3-0) vs. Parkway West (0-1), 5:30 p.m.
|2. Eureka (1-0) at Incarnate Word (3-2), 6:30 p.m.
|3. Oakville (1-0) at Webster Groves (0-1), 5:30 p.m.
|4. Timberland (6-3) at Francis Howell (5-2), 5:30 p.m.
|5. Lindbergh (0-1) was idle.
|6. Cor Jesu (1-0) at Ursuline (1-1), 5 p.m.
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (10-2) at Kirkwood (2-0), 5:30 p.m.
|8. Seckman (6-2) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell (5-2) vs. Timberland (6-3), 5:30 p.m.
|10. Francis Howell Central (4-9) vs. Fort Zumwalt West (4-4), 5:30 p.m (postponed).
|Small school schools - 9/29
|1. St. Dominic (10-1) vs. Marquette (0-0), 6 p.m.
|2. Borgia (13-2) at Hermann (9-2), 8 p.m.
|3. Hermann (9-2) vs. Borgia (13-2), 8 p.m.
|4. Windsor (Imperial) (11-3) vs. De Soto (1-12), 7 p.m.
|5. St. Pius X (9-5) was idle.
|6. Incarnate Word (3-2) vs. Eureka (1-0), 6:30 p.m.
|7. St. Clair (11-1) was idle.
|8. Warrenton (12-4) at St. Charles West (2-5), 5 p.m.
|9. Visitation (0-1) was idle.
|10. Lutheran St. Charles (6-6) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.