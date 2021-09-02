 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top 10 schedule, results
0 comments

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Large school schools - 9/1
1. Lafayette (2-0) was idle.
2. Eureka (1-0) def. Oakville (0-0), 3-1.
3. Cor Jesu (0-1) was idle.
4. Edwardsville (1-0) was idle.
5. Francis Howell (0-0) was idle.
6. Timberland (0-0) vs. Parkway West (1-1), 5:30 p.m.
7. Northwest Cedar Hill (0-0) def. Ladue (0-4), 3-0.
8. Nerinx Hall (1-0) def. Villa Duchesne (0-0), 3-0.
9. Kirkwood (4-2) vs. Ursuline (0-1), 5:30 p.m.
10. Oakville (0-0) lost to Eureka (1-0), 3-1.
Small school schools - 9/1
1. Borgia (1-0) was idle.
2. Mater Dei (1-0) vs. Roxana (3-1), 7:30 p.m.
3. Hermann (1-0) was idle.
4. Freeburg (3-0) was idle.
5. St. Dominic (0-0) was idle.
6. St. Pius X (2-1) was idle.
7. Columbia (0-2) was idle.
8. St. Clair (0-0) was idle.
9. Incarnate Word (0-0) lost to Westminster (2-2), 3-0.
10. Highland (0-1) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News