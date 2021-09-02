|Large school schools - 9/1
|1. Lafayette (2-0) was idle.
|2. Eureka (1-0) def. Oakville (0-0), 3-1.
|3. Cor Jesu (0-1) was idle.
|4. Edwardsville (1-0) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell (0-0) was idle.
|6. Timberland (0-0) vs. Parkway West (1-1), 5:30 p.m.
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (0-0) def. Ladue (0-4), 3-0.
|8. Nerinx Hall (1-0) def. Villa Duchesne (0-0), 3-0.
|9. Kirkwood (4-2) vs. Ursuline (0-1), 5:30 p.m.
|10. Oakville (0-0) lost to Eureka (1-0), 3-1.
|Small school schools - 9/1
|1. Borgia (1-0) was idle.
|2. Mater Dei (1-0) vs. Roxana (3-1), 7:30 p.m.
|3. Hermann (1-0) was idle.
|4. Freeburg (3-0) was idle.
|5. St. Dominic (0-0) was idle.
|6. St. Pius X (2-1) was idle.
|7. Columbia (0-2) was idle.
|8. St. Clair (0-0) was idle.
|9. Incarnate Word (0-0) lost to Westminster (2-2), 3-0.
|10. Highland (0-1) was idle.