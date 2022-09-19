|Large school schools - 9/18
|1. Eureka (8-1) was idle.
|2. Lafayette (10-5) was idle.
|3. Edwardsville (13-2) was idle.
|4. St. Joseph's (5-6) was idle.
|5. O'Fallon (12-4) was idle.
|6. Francis Howell Central (10-3) was idle.
|7. Cor Jesu (3-4) was idle.
|8. Nerinx Hall (10-2) was idle.
|9. Marquette (5-3) was idle.
|10. Liberty (Wentzville) (6-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/18
|1. Westminster (14-2) was idle.
|2. Mater Dei (13-4) was idle.
|3. St. Pius X (10-1) was idle.
|4. Freeburg (14-2) was idle.
|5. Hermann (9-6) was idle.
|6. Jefferson (13-3) was idle.
|7. Althoff (11-6) was idle.
|8. Waterloo (8-2) was idle.
|9. Ursuline (5-1) was idle.
|10. Gibault (12-3) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.