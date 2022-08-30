|Large school schools - 8/29
|1. Lafayette (1-0) def. Parkway Central (3-2), 3-0.
|2. Eureka (1-0) was idle.
|3. Edwardsville (0-0) was idle.
|4. Cor Jesu (1-0) at Borgia (0-1), 6 p.m.
|5. Francis Howell Central (3-1) was idle.
|6. St. Joseph's (1-0) vs. Marquette (1-1), 4:30 p.m.
|7. Marquette (1-1) at St. Joseph's (1-0), 4:30 p.m.
|8. Oakville (0-1) was idle.
|9. O'Fallon (1-0) was idle.
|10. Pattonville (0-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 8/29
|1. Mater Dei (0-0) was idle.
|2. Hermann (3-2) was idle.
|3. Westminster (6-0) at St. Dominic (0-1), 6 p.m.
|4. Jefferson (0-0) was idle.
|5. Borgia (0-1) vs. Cor Jesu (1-0), 6 p.m.
|6. St. Dominic (0-1) vs. Westminster (6-0), 6 p.m.
|7. Waterloo (0-2) was idle.
|8. Breese Central (1-1) was idle.
|9. Freeburg (2-0) was idle.
|10. St. Pius X (5-0) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.