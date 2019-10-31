Team up with us for 99¢
Large School schools - 10/30
1. Oakville (29-2) vs. Seckman (19-10) at Northwest Cedar Hill, 7:30 p.m.
2. Lafayette (28-8) at Eureka (19-10), 6 p.m.
3. Cor Jesu (22-5) vs. St. Joseph's (14-14), 6 p.m.
4. Edwardsville (29-6) was idle.
6. Marquette (24-9) was idle.
7. Summit (25-8) vs. Seckman (19-10) at Northwest Cedar Hill, 6 p.m.
8. Lindbergh (25-7) vs. Oakville (29-2) at Northwest Cedar Hill, 5 p.m.
9. Northwest Cedar Hill (27-8) was idle.
10. Timberland (21-9) vs. Francis Howell (20-12) at Fort Zumwalt South, 6 p.m.
Small School schools - 10/30
1. Althoff (31-3) was idle.
2. Borgia (27-4) was idle.
3. Mater Dei (26-9) was idle.
4. Hermann (29-5) was idle.
5. St. Dominic (25-7) vs. Orchard Farm (24-6) at Lutheran St. Charles, 7:30 p.m.
6. O'Fallon Christian (25-7) vs. Whitfield (13-15) at Whitfield, 5 p.m.
7. Incarnate Word (26-7) vs. St. Charles (15-11), 7:15 p.m.
8. Lutheran St. Charles (22-6) vs. Orchard Farm (24-6), 6:15 p.m.
9. New Athens (29-5) vs. Valmeyer (8-27) at Valmeyer, 5:30 p.m.
10. St. Clair (28-4) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

