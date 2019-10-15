BATTER UP! GET 6 MONTHS FOR $19.99
Large School schools - 10/14
1. Oakville (23-1) was idle.
2. Lafayette (19-6) vs. Parkway West (11-13), 5:30 p.m.
3. Cor Jesu (17-5) was idle.
4. Edwardsville (15-4) was idle.
5. Eureka (15-7) was idle.
6. Marquette (18-6) at Lindbergh (19-6), 5:45 p.m.
7. Francis Howell (15-10) at Kirkwood (6-18), 5:30 p.m.
8. Northwest Cedar Hill (25-6) vs. Pattonville (17-7), 5:30 p.m.
9. Summit (19-7) was idle.
10. Timberland (15-5) was idle.
Small School schools - 10/14
1. Althoff (21-2) was idle.
2. Borgia (22-3) vs. Lutheran St. Charles (19-4), 6 p.m.
3. Mater Dei (20-6) vs. O'Fallon (18-8), 6:30 p.m.
4. O'Fallon Christian (18-4) was idle.
5. Incarnate Word (23-4) at Nerinx Hall (12-15), 6:30 p.m.
6. St. Clair (22-2) was idle.
7. Lutheran St. Charles (19-4) at Borgia (22-3), 6 p.m.
8. St. Dominic (16-5) vs. Cardinal Ritter (1-9), 5 p.m.
9. Highland (17-6) was idle.
10. Gibault (16-9) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.