Subscribe for 99¢
Large School schools - 8/30
1. Eureka (0-1) vs. Cor Jesu (1-0), 5:45 p.m.
2. Cor Jesu (1-0) at Eureka (0-1), 5:45 p.m.
3. Lafayette (1-0) vs. Oakville (0-1), 5:30 p.m.
4. Francis Howell (0-0) was idle.
5. O'Fallon (1-0) was idle.
6. St. Joseph's (0-0) was idle.
7. Edwardsville (0-0) was idle.
8. Timberland (0-0) was idle.
9. Francis Howell Central (0-0) was idle.
10. Marquette (1-0) at Washington (0-1), 5:30 p.m.
Small School schools - 8/30
1. Althoff (1-0) was idle.
2. Borgia (0-0) was idle.
3. O'Fallon Christian (0-0) was idle.
4. Mater Dei (1-0) was idle.
5. Lutheran South (0-0) was idle.
6. St. Dominic (0-0) was idle.
7. Festus (0-0) was idle.
8. Lutheran St. Charles (0-0) vs. Metro-East Lutheran (0-2) at Springfield Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
9. Freeburg (1-1) was idle.
10. Incarnate Word (1-0) at Ritenour (0-1), 5:45 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

STL High School Sports e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View comments