Subscribe for 99¢
Large School schools - 8/27
1. Eureka (0-0) is idle.
2. Cor Jesu (0-0) is idle.
3. Lafayette (0-0) is idle.
4. Francis Howell (0-0) is idle.
5. O'Fallon (0-0) is idle.
6. St. Joseph's (0-0) is idle.
7. Edwardsville (0-0) is idle.
8. Timberland (0-0) is idle.
9. Francis Howell Central (0-0) is idle.
10. Marquette (0-0) is idle.
Small School schools - 8/27
1. Althoff (0-0) is idle.
2. Borgia (0-0) is idle.
3. O'Fallon Christian (0-0) is idle.
4. Mater Dei (0-0) is idle.
5. Lutheran South (0-0) is idle.
6. St. Dominic (0-0) is idle.
7. Festus (0-0) is idle.
8. Lutheran St. Charles (0-0) is idle.
9. Freeburg (0-0) at Waterloo (0-0), 5 p.m.
10. Incarnate Word (0-0) is idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

STL High School Sports e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View comments