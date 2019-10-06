|Large School schools - 10/5
|1. Cor Jesu (13-2) vs. TBD at Blue Springs South, 5 p.m.
|2. Lafayette (14-4) vs. TBD at Blue Springs South, 4 p.m.
|3. Oakville (21-1) was idle.
|4. Edwardsville (15-3) was idle.
|5. Marquette (15-6) was idle.
|6. Timberland (13-3) vs. Troy Buchanan (8-9) at Lutheran South, 11:45 a.m.
|7. Eureka (12-5) vs. Park Hill South at Blue Springs South, 3 p.m.
|8. Francis Howell (12-5) vs. Lafayette (14-4) at Blue Springs South, 3 p.m.
|9. Summit (16-5) vs. TBD at Lutheran South, 3 p.m.
|10. Northwest Cedar Hill (18-5) was idle.
|Small School schools - 10/5
|1. Althoff (20-2) vs. Mater Dei (18-5) at Belleville East, 12:30 a.m.
|2. Borgia (18-3) was idle.
|3. Mater Dei (18-5) vs. Althoff (20-2) at Belleville East, 12:30 a.m.
|4. St. Dominic (15-3) vs. TBD at Blue Springs South, 3 p.m.
|5. Incarnate Word (20-4) vs. O'Fallon (16-7) at Belleville East, 12:30 a.m.
|6. O'Fallon Christian (16-4) was idle.
|7. Gibault (16-7) vs. Ursuline (1-23) at Belleville Sportsplex, 12:30 a.m.
|8. St. Clair (15-1) was idle.
|9. Festus (16-7) vs. Hillsboro (11-10), 2:30 p.m.
|10. Lutheran St. Charles (16-3) vs. Francis Howell North (10-10), 11:30 a.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.