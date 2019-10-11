|Large School schools - 10/10
|1. Oakville (23-1) was idle.
|2. Lafayette (18-6) was idle.
|3. Cor Jesu (16-4) at Incarnate Word (21-4), 6 p.m.
|4. Edwardsville (15-4) at Alton (5-19), 5:45 p.m.
|5. Eureka (14-7) at Parkway West (11-11), 5:30 p.m.
|6. Marquette (16-6) was idle.
|7. Francis Howell (14-10) vs. Borgia (20-3), 6 p.m.
|8. Northwest Cedar Hill (24-6) vs. Summit (19-7), 5:30 p.m.
|9. Summit (19-7) at Northwest Cedar Hill (24-6), 5:30 p.m.
|10. Timberland (15-5) at Holt (12-11), 5 p.m.
|Small School schools - 10/10
|1. Althoff (21-2) at Cahokia (3-12), 6:30 p.m.
|2. Borgia (20-3) at Francis Howell (14-10), 6 p.m.
|3. Mater Dei (19-5) was idle.
|4. O'Fallon Christian (18-4) was idle.
|5. Incarnate Word (21-4) vs. Cor Jesu (16-4), 6 p.m.
|6. St. Clair (16-2) at Sullivan (15-10), 6 p.m.
|7. Lutheran St. Charles (19-3) at DuBourg (2-13), 5:30 p.m.
|8. St. Dominic (16-4) was idle.
|9. Highland (17-4) was idle.
|10. Gibault (16-9) at Waterloo (16-6), 5 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.