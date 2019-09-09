Subscribe for 99¢
Large School schools - 9/8
1. Eureka (4-3) was idle.
2. Cor Jesu (3-0) was idle.
3. Lafayette (4-0) was idle.
4. Francis Howell (1-0) was idle.
5. O'Fallon (5-3) was idle.
6. St. Joseph's (0-1) was idle.
7. Edwardsville (5-1) was idle.
8. Timberland (0-1) was idle.
9. Francis Howell Central (0-2) was idle.
10. Marquette (2-0) was idle.
Small School schools - 9/8
1. Althoff (3-0) was idle.
2. Borgia (7-0) was idle.
3. O'Fallon Christian (6-2) was idle.
4. Mater Dei (7-1) was idle.
5. Lutheran South (3-2) was idle.
6. St. Dominic (5-1) was idle.
7. Festus (2-0) was idle.
8. Lutheran St. Charles (6-2) was idle.
9. Freeburg (4-5) was idle.
10. Incarnate Word (7-1) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

