|Large School schools - 11/4
|1. Oakville (29-3) was idle.
|2. Lafayette (30-8) was idle.
|3. Cor Jesu (23-6) was idle.
|4. Edwardsville (31-7) vs. Althoff (33-3) at O'Fallon, 5:30 p.m.
|5. Eureka (19-10) was idle.
|6. Marquette (24-9) was idle.
|7. Summit (25-8) was idle.
|8. Lindbergh (25-7) was idle.
|9. Northwest Cedar Hill (27-8) was idle.
|10. Timberland (21-9) was idle.
|Small School schools - 11/4
|1. Althoff (33-3) vs. Edwardsville (31-7) at O'Fallon, 5:30 p.m.
|2. Borgia (29-4) was idle.
|3. Mater Dei (28-9) vs. Freeburg (24-14) at Wesclin, 5:30 p.m.
|4. Hermann (31-5) was idle.
|5. St. Dominic (26-9) was idle.
|6. O'Fallon Christian (25-8) was idle.
|7. Incarnate Word (27-8) was idle.
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (22-6) was idle.
|9. New Athens (30-6) vs. Greenfield, Illinois at Lincolnwood, 5:30 p.m.
|10. St. Clair (28-4) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.