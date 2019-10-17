Subscribe for 99¢
Large School schools - 10/16
1. Oakville (25-1) vs. Mehlville (7-14), 5:45 p.m.
2. Lafayette (19-6) was idle.
3. Cor Jesu (18-5) was idle.
4. Edwardsville (19-6) was idle.
5. Eureka (15-8) was idle.
6. Marquette (19-6) was idle.
7. Summit (20-7) was idle.
8. Francis Howell Central (12-4) was idle.
9. Francis Howell (16-10) was idle.
10. Northwest Cedar Hill (25-7) was idle.
Small School schools - 10/16
1. Althoff (22-2) was idle.
2. Borgia (23-3) was idle.
3. Mater Dei (20-7) was idle.
4. O'Fallon Christian (19-4) was idle.
5. Incarnate Word (23-4) was idle.
6. St. Clair (23-2) was idle.
7. St. Pius X (17-2) at Villa Duchesne (5-16), 5:30 p.m.
8. Lutheran St. Charles (19-5) was idle.
9. St. Dominic (20-6) was idle.
10. New Athens (24-5) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

