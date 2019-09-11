|Large School schools - 9/10
|1. Eureka (5-3) was idle.
|2. Cor Jesu (3-0) was idle.
|3. Lafayette (5-0) vs. Parkway South (2-4), 5:30 p.m.
|4. Francis Howell (1-0) was idle.
|5. O'Fallon (6-3) vs. Collinsville (4-4), 6 p.m.
|6. St. Joseph's (0-1) was idle.
|7. Edwardsville (6-1) vs. Alton (1-4), 5:45 p.m.
|8. Timberland (1-1) at Francis Howell North (3-4), 5 p.m.
|9. Francis Howell Central (0-2) vs. Fort Zumwalt South (0-1), 6 p.m.
|10. Marquette (3-0) vs. Northwest Cedar Hill (1-2), 5:30 p.m.
|Small School schools - 9/10
|1. Althoff (3-0) was idle.
|2. Borgia (7-0) was idle.
|3. O'Fallon Christian (6-2) was idle.
|4. Mater Dei (7-1) was idle.
|5. Lutheran South (3-2) was idle.
|6. St. Dominic (6-1) was idle.
|7. Festus (3-0) vs. Valle Catholic (1-1), 7 p.m.
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (6-2) was idle.
|9. Freeburg (5-4) at Mascoutah (4-5), 6:15 p.m.
|10. Incarnate Word (7-1) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.