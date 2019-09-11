Subscribe for 99¢
Large School schools - 9/10
1. Eureka (5-3) was idle.
2. Cor Jesu (3-0) was idle.
3. Lafayette (5-0) vs. Parkway South (2-4), 5:30 p.m.
4. Francis Howell (1-0) was idle.
5. O'Fallon (6-3) vs. Collinsville (4-4), 6 p.m.
6. St. Joseph's (0-1) was idle.
7. Edwardsville (6-1) vs. Alton (1-4), 5:45 p.m.
8. Timberland (1-1) at Francis Howell North (3-4), 5 p.m.
9. Francis Howell Central (0-2) vs. Fort Zumwalt South (0-1), 6 p.m.
10. Marquette (3-0) vs. Northwest Cedar Hill (1-2), 5:30 p.m.
Small School schools - 9/10
1. Althoff (3-0) was idle.
2. Borgia (7-0) was idle.
3. O'Fallon Christian (6-2) was idle.
4. Mater Dei (7-1) was idle.
5. Lutheran South (3-2) was idle.
6. St. Dominic (6-1) was idle.
7. Festus (3-0) vs. Valle Catholic (1-1), 7 p.m.
8. Lutheran St. Charles (6-2) was idle.
9. Freeburg (5-4) at Mascoutah (4-5), 6:15 p.m.
10. Incarnate Word (7-1) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

