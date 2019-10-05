Red October special: Subscribe now
Large School schools - 10/4
1. Cor Jesu (12-1) was idle.
2. Lafayette (13-3) was idle.
3. Oakville (21-1) was idle.
4. Edwardsville (15-3) was idle.
5. Marquette (15-6) was idle.
6. Timberland (13-3) was idle.
7. Eureka (10-5) was idle.
8. Francis Howell (12-5) was idle.
9. Summit (15-5) was idle.
10. Northwest Cedar Hill (18-5) was idle.
Small School schools - 10/4
1. Althoff (17-2) vs. Gibault (14-6) at Belleville East, 7:15 p.m.
2. Borgia (18-3) was idle.
3. Mater Dei (16-4) vs. Mount Pulaski at Belleville East, 7:15 p.m.
4. St. Dominic (15-3) was idle.
5. Incarnate Word (18-3) at Belleville East (12-8), 7:15 p.m.
6. O'Fallon Christian (16-4) was idle.
7. Gibault (14-6) vs. Althoff (17-2) at Belleville East, 7:15 p.m.
8. St. Clair (15-1) was idle.
9. Festus (13-6) was idle.
10. Lutheran St. Charles (14-3) vs. Parkway South (11-8), 8:30 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

