Subscribe for 99¢
Large School schools - 9/22
1. Cor Jesu (9-1) was idle.
2. Lafayette (11-2) was idle.
3. Francis Howell (4-3) was idle.
4. Oakville (13-1) was idle.
5. Edwardsville (12-2) was idle.
6. Timberland (11-1) was idle.
7. St. Joseph's (3-7) was idle.
8. Washington (8-4) was idle.
9. Eureka (8-5) was idle.
10. Fort Zumwalt North (11-1) was idle.
Small School schools - 9/22
1. Althoff (13-2) was idle.
2. Borgia (12-3) was idle.
3. Festus (10-1) was idle.
4. Mater Dei (11-4) was idle.
5. St. Dominic (8-2) was idle.
6. O'Fallon Christian (13-4) was idle.
7. Gibault (13-3) was idle.
8. Incarnate Word (10-1) was idle.
9. Lutheran St. Charles (9-2) was idle.
10. St. Pius X (10-0) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

STL High School Sports e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View comments