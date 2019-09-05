Subscribe for 99¢
Large School schools - 9/4
1. Eureka (1-1) at O'Fallon Christian (5-2), 5:30 p.m.
2. Cor Jesu (3-0) at Mehlville (0-1), 5:30 p.m.
3. Lafayette (3-0) vs. St. Joseph's (0-1), 5:30 p.m.
4. Francis Howell (0-0) was idle.
5. O'Fallon (1-1) was idle.
6. St. Joseph's (0-1) at Lafayette (3-0), 5:30 p.m.
7. Edwardsville (1-0) was idle.
8. Timberland (0-1) was idle.
9. Francis Howell Central (0-0) was idle.
10. Marquette (2-0) was idle.
Small School schools - 9/4
1. Althoff (2-0) was idle.
2. Borgia (0-0) was idle.
3. O'Fallon Christian (5-2) vs. Eureka (1-1), 5:30 p.m.
4. Mater Dei (2-0) at Roxana (4-1), 7 p.m.
5. Lutheran South (1-0) vs. Rosati-Kain (1-4), 5:30 p.m.
6. St. Dominic (1-0) at Visitation (2-3), 5:15 p.m.
7. Festus (1-0) was idle.
8. Lutheran St. Charles (4-2) was idle.
9. Freeburg (1-1) was idle.
10. Incarnate Word (7-0) at Westminster (1-1), 5:30 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

