|Large School schools - 9/5
|1. Eureka (1-1) was idle.
|2. Cor Jesu (3-0) was idle.
|3. Lafayette (3-0) at Northwest Cedar Hill (1-0), 5:30 p.m.
|4. Francis Howell (0-0) at Troy Buchanan (0-1), 5 p.m.
|5. O'Fallon (1-1) at Alton (1-2), 5:45 p.m.
|6. St. Joseph's (0-1) was idle.
|7. Edwardsville (1-0) was idle.
|8. Timberland (0-1) vs. Liberty (Wentzville) (2-0), 5:30 p.m.
|9. Francis Howell Central (0-0) vs. Francis Howell North (0-3), 6 p.m.
|10. Marquette (2-0) was idle.
|Small School schools - 9/5
|1. Althoff (2-0) vs. Marion, 6:30 p.m.
|2. Borgia (1-0) at Incarnate Word (7-0), 6:30 p.m.
|3. O'Fallon Christian (5-2) vs. Trinity (0-0), 6 p.m.
|4. Mater Dei (3-0) was idle.
|5. Lutheran South (1-0) at Notre Dame (0-0), 6:30 p.m.
|6. St. Dominic (1-0) was idle.
|7. Festus (1-0) vs. Farmington (0-0), 7 p.m.
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (4-2) vs. DuBourg (0-1), 6:30 p.m.
|9. Freeburg (1-1) vs. Highland (1-1), 5 p.m.
|10. Incarnate Word (7-0) vs. Borgia (1-0), 6:30 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.