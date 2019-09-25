Subscribe for 99¢
Large School schools - 9/24
1. Cor Jesu (10-1) vs. Lafayette (11-3), 6 p.m.
3. Francis Howell (4-3) vs. Holt (7-7), 5 p.m.
4. Oakville (13-1) was idle.
5. Edwardsville (13-2) at Belleville West (9-7), 4:30 p.m.
6. Timberland (12-1) at Fort Zumwalt North (11-2), 5 p.m.
7. St. Joseph's (3-7) at Visitation (6-9), 5:15 p.m.
8. Washington (9-5) at Liberty (Wentzville) (6-2), 5 p.m.
9. Eureka (9-5) at Northwest Cedar Hill (14-5), 5:30 p.m.
Small School schools - 9/24
1. Althoff (13-2) was idle.
2. Borgia (13-3) at Villa Duchesne (1-5), 6:30 p.m.
3. Festus (10-1) was idle.
4. Mater Dei (12-4) was idle.
5. St. Dominic (8-2) was idle.
6. O'Fallon Christian (13-4) was idle.
7. Gibault (13-3) was idle.
8. Incarnate Word (10-1) was idle.
9. Lutheran St. Charles (10-2) was idle.
10. St. Pius X (10-0) at Ste. Genevieve (1-2), 7 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

