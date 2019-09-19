Subscribe for 99¢
Large School schools - 9/18
1. Cor Jesu (5-0) at Lutheran South (4-5), 5:30 p.m.
2. Lafayette (7-0) was idle.
3. Francis Howell (3-0) was idle.
4. Oakville (12-1) at Summit (8-3), 5:30 p.m.
5. Edwardsville (11-2) was idle.
6. Timberland (10-1) was idle.
7. St. Joseph's (2-5) vs. Nerinx Hall (7-4), 4:30 p.m.
8. Washington (7-4) was idle.
9. Eureka (7-5) was idle.
10. Fort Zumwalt North (10-1) was idle.
Small School schools - 9/18
1. Althoff (9-1) was idle.
2. Borgia (10-1) was idle.
3. Festus (9-1) was idle.
4. Mater Dei (10-4) was idle.
5. St. Dominic (8-2) was idle.
6. O'Fallon Christian (8-2) at Winfield (3-5), 5:15 p.m.
7. Gibault (13-3) was idle.
8. Incarnate Word (9-1) was idle.
9. Lutheran St. Charles (8-2) vs. Trinity (0-3), 6:30 p.m.
10. St. Pius X (9-0) at Farmington (2-7), 7 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

