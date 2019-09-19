|Large School schools - 9/18
|1. Cor Jesu (5-0) at Lutheran South (4-5), 5:30 p.m.
|2. Lafayette (7-0) was idle.
|3. Francis Howell (3-0) was idle.
|4. Oakville (12-1) at Summit (8-3), 5:30 p.m.
|5. Edwardsville (11-2) was idle.
|6. Timberland (10-1) was idle.
|7. St. Joseph's (2-5) vs. Nerinx Hall (7-4), 4:30 p.m.
|8. Washington (7-4) was idle.
|9. Eureka (7-5) was idle.
|10. Fort Zumwalt North (10-1) was idle.
|Small School schools - 9/18
|1. Althoff (9-1) was idle.
|2. Borgia (10-1) was idle.
|3. Festus (9-1) was idle.
|4. Mater Dei (10-4) was idle.
|5. St. Dominic (8-2) was idle.
|6. O'Fallon Christian (8-2) at Winfield (3-5), 5:15 p.m.
|7. Gibault (13-3) was idle.
|8. Incarnate Word (9-1) was idle.
|9. Lutheran St. Charles (8-2) vs. Trinity (0-3), 6:30 p.m.
|10. St. Pius X (9-0) at Farmington (2-7), 7 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.