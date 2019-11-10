|Large School schools - 11/9
|1. Oakville (29-3) was idle.
|2. Lafayette (31-9) vs. Nixa (34-4) at Show Me Center, 4:30 p.m.
|3. Cor Jesu (23-6) was idle.
|4. Edwardsville (31-7) was idle.
|5. Eureka (19-10) was idle.
|6. Marquette (24-9) was idle.
|7. Summit (25-8) was idle.
|8. Lindbergh (25-7) was idle.
|9. Northwest Cedar Hill (27-8) was idle.
|10. Timberland (21-9) was idle.
|Small School schools - 11/9
|1. Althoff (33-4) was idle.
|2. Borgia (32-4) vs. Logan-Rogersville (33-4) at Show Me Center, 7:30 p.m.
|3. Mater Dei (30-9) was idle.
|4. Hermann (35-5) vs. St. Pius X (25-5) at Show Me Center, 10:30 a.m.
|5. St. Dominic (26-9) was idle.
|6. O'Fallon Christian (25-8) was idle.
|7. Incarnate Word (27-8) was idle.
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (22-6) was idle.
|9. New Athens (30-6) was idle.
|10. St. Clair (28-4) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.