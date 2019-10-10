|Large School schools - 10/9
|1. Oakville (22-1) at Parkway South (12-10), 5:30 p.m.
|2. Lafayette (18-6) at Kirkwood (6-17), 5:30 p.m.
|3. Cor Jesu (16-4) was idle.
|4. Edwardsville (15-4) was idle.
|5. Eureka (14-7) was idle.
|6. Marquette (16-6) was idle.
|7. Francis Howell (14-9) was idle.
|8. Northwest Cedar Hill (23-5) was idle.
|9. Summit (18-7) was idle.
|10. Timberland (14-5) was idle.
|Small School schools - 10/9
|1. Althoff (21-2) was idle.
|2. Borgia (19-3) at Duchesne (5-14), 6 p.m.
|3. Mater Dei (19-5) was idle.
|4. O'Fallon Christian (17-4) at Trinity (3-10), 6 p.m.
|5. Incarnate Word (21-4) was idle.
|6. St. Clair (16-1) was idle.
|7. Lutheran St. Charles (18-3) vs. Lutheran North (6-12), 6:30 p.m.
|8. St. Dominic (16-4) vs. St. Joseph's (8-10), 6 p.m.
|9. Highland (17-4) was idle.
|10. Gibault (16-8) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.