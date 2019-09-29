|Large School schools - 9/28
|1. Cor Jesu (10-1) was idle.
|2. Lafayette (12-3) was idle.
|3. Oakville (20-1) vs. Marquette (14-5), 3 p.m.
|4. Edwardsville (14-2) was idle.
|5. Timberland (13-3) at Oakville (20-1), 12 a.m.
|6. Francis Howell (9-4) vs. Washington (12-9) at Oakville, 3 p.m.
|7. Eureka (9-5) was idle.
|8. St. Joseph's (6-8) vs. Visitation (11-11) at Oakville, 12 a.m.
|9. Washington (12-9) vs. Francis Howell (9-4) at Oakville, 3 p.m.
|10. Summit (14-5) was idle.
|Small School schools - 9/28
|1. Althoff (13-2) was idle.
|2. Borgia (13-3) was idle.
|3. Festus (13-3) vs. St. Clair (10-0) at Seckman, 6 p.m.
|4. Mater Dei (12-4) was idle.
|5. St. Dominic (13-3) vs. Marquette (14-5) at Oakville, 1 p.m.
|6. Gibault (14-3) was idle.
|7. Incarnate Word (15-2) vs. Marquette (14-5) at Oakville, 2 p.m.
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (10-3) was idle.
|9. O'Fallon Christian (14-4) was idle.
|10. St. Pius X (10-0) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.