|Large School schools - 9/6
|1. Eureka (2-1) vs. Mascoutah (1-4) at Edwardsville, 7 p.m.
|2. Cor Jesu (3-0) was idle.
|3. Lafayette (4-0) was idle.
|4. Francis Howell (1-0) was idle.
|5. O'Fallon (2-1) vs. Edwardsville JV, 8 p.m.
|6. St. Joseph's (0-1) was idle.
|7. Edwardsville (2-0) vs. Rolla, 8 p.m.
|8. Timberland (0-1) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell Central (0-0) was idle.
|10. Marquette (2-0) was idle.
|Small School schools - 9/6
|1. Althoff (3-0) was idle.
|2. Borgia (2-0) was idle.
|3. O'Fallon Christian (6-2) was idle.
|4. Mater Dei (3-0) vs. Columbia (2-1) at Edwardsville, 7 p.m.
|5. Lutheran South (2-0) was idle.
|6. St. Dominic (1-0) was idle.
|7. Festus (2-0) was idle.
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (6-2) vs. Tolton Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
|9. Freeburg (2-1) vs. Normal Community at Edwardsville, 7 p.m.
|10. Incarnate Word (7-1) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.