|Large School schools - 9/30
|1. Cor Jesu (10-1) was idle.
|2. Lafayette (12-3) was idle.
|3. Oakville (20-1) was idle.
|4. Edwardsville (14-2) was idle.
|5. Timberland (13-3) was idle.
|6. Francis Howell (10-5) at Francis Howell Central (7-4), 6 p.m.
|7. Eureka (9-5) was idle.
|8. St. Joseph's (6-9) was idle.
|9. Washington (12-9) was idle.
|10. Summit (14-5) was idle.
|Small School schools - 9/30
|1. Althoff (14-2) at Belleville West (10-8), 5:30 p.m.
|2. Borgia (16-3) vs. Owensville (8-7) at Hermann, 9 p.m.
|3. Festus (13-4) was idle.
|4. Mater Dei (12-4) was idle.
|5. St. Dominic (14-3) was idle.
|6. Gibault (14-4) at New Athens (12-5), 5 p.m.
|7. Incarnate Word (16-2) at Rosati-Kain (4-12), 5:30 p.m.
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (10-3) was idle.
|9. O'Fallon Christian (14-4) vs. DuBourg (1-11), 6 p.m.
|10. St. Pius X (10-0) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.