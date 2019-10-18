|Large School schools - 10/17
|1. Oakville (25-1) was idle.
|2. Lafayette (19-6) was idle.
|3. Cor Jesu (18-5) was idle.
|4. Edwardsville (19-6) at East St. Louis (7-10), 4:30 p.m.
|5. Eureka (15-8) was idle.
|6. Marquette (19-6) was idle.
|7. Summit (20-7) at Parkway West (12-13), 5:30 p.m.
|8. Francis Howell Central (12-4) at Timberland (18-7), 5 p.m.
|9. Francis Howell (16-10) was idle.
|10. Northwest Cedar Hill (25-7) was idle.
|Small School schools - 10/17
|1. Althoff (24-2) vs. Cahokia (3-14), 4:30 p.m.
|2. Borgia (24-3) vs. St. Dominic (21-7), 6 p.m.
|3. Mater Dei (21-7) vs. Highland (18-7), 6:30 p.m.
|4. O'Fallon Christian (19-5) vs. Rosati-Kain (9-12), 5:30 p.m.
|5. Incarnate Word (24-5) vs. Lutheran South (13-15), 6 p.m.
|6. St. Clair (23-3) at Hermann (25-5), 6:30 p.m.
|7. St. Pius X (18-2) vs. Ursuline (2-26), 6:30 p.m.
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (20-5) at Notre Dame (8-15), 6:30 p.m.
|10. New Athens (25-5) vs. Red Bud (11-9), 6 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.