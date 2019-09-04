|Large School schools - 9/3
|1. Eureka (0-1) was idle.
|2. Cor Jesu (2-0) vs. Lindbergh (0-2), 5:45 p.m.
|3. Lafayette (2-0) vs. Villa Duchesne (1-1), 5:30 p.m.
|4. Francis Howell (0-0) was idle.
|5. O'Fallon (1-1) vs. Edwardsville (1-0), 4:30 p.m.
|6. St. Joseph's (0-0) was idle.
|7. Edwardsville (1-0) at O'Fallon (1-1), 4:30 p.m.
|8. Timberland (0-1) at Washington (1-1), 5 p.m.
|9. Francis Howell Central (0-0) was idle.
|10. Marquette (2-0) at Parkway Central (2-3), 5:30 p.m.
|Small School schools - 9/3
|1. Althoff (2-0) at Breese Central (1-1), 6:30 p.m.
|2. Borgia (0-0) vs. Helias, 6 p.m.
|3. O'Fallon Christian (4-1) at DuBourg (0-0), 6 p.m.
|4. Mater Dei (2-0) at Triad (2-4), 6 p.m.
|5. Lutheran South (0-0) was idle.
|6. St. Dominic (0-0) vs. Notre Dame (0-0), 6 p.m.
|7. Festus (1-0) vs. Ste. Genevieve (0-1), 7 p.m.
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (4-2) vs. Rosati-Kain (1-3), 6:30 p.m.
|9. Freeburg (1-1) was idle.
|10. Incarnate Word (6-0) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.