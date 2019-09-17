Subscribe for 99¢
Large School schools - 9/16
1. Cor Jesu (4-0) was idle.
2. Lafayette (6-0) was idle.
3. Francis Howell (2-0) was idle.
4. Oakville (10-1) was idle.
5. Edwardsville (11-2) was idle.
6. Eureka (7-4) at Borgia (9-1), 6 p.m.
7. St. Joseph's (2-5) was idle.
8. Marquette (6-2) was idle.
9. Lindbergh (6-3) was idle.
10. Fort Zumwalt North (10-0) was idle.
Small School schools - 9/16
1. Althoff (9-1) was idle.
2. Borgia (9-1) vs. Eureka (7-4), 6 p.m.
3. Festus (7-2) was idle.
4. Mater Dei (10-6) was idle.
5. St. Dominic (8-2) vs. Duchesne (2-6), 6 p.m.
6. O'Fallon Christian (8-2) was idle.
7. Gibault (12-3) at Granite City (2-13), 5 p.m.
8. Jerseyville (10-1) at Piasa Southwestern (3-4), 6 p.m.
9. Incarnate Word (8-1) was idle.
10. Lutheran St. Charles (7-2) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

