|Large School schools - 9/16
|1. Cor Jesu (4-0) was idle.
|2. Lafayette (6-0) was idle.
|3. Francis Howell (2-0) was idle.
|4. Oakville (10-1) was idle.
|5. Edwardsville (11-2) was idle.
|6. Eureka (7-4) at Borgia (9-1), 6 p.m.
|7. St. Joseph's (2-5) was idle.
|8. Marquette (6-2) was idle.
|9. Lindbergh (6-3) was idle.
|10. Fort Zumwalt North (10-0) was idle.
|Small School schools - 9/16
|1. Althoff (9-1) was idle.
|2. Borgia (9-1) vs. Eureka (7-4), 6 p.m.
|3. Festus (7-2) was idle.
|4. Mater Dei (10-6) was idle.
|5. St. Dominic (8-2) vs. Duchesne (2-6), 6 p.m.
|6. O'Fallon Christian (8-2) was idle.
|7. Gibault (12-3) at Granite City (2-13), 5 p.m.
|8. Jerseyville (10-1) at Piasa Southwestern (3-4), 6 p.m.
|9. Incarnate Word (8-1) was idle.
|10. Lutheran St. Charles (7-2) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.