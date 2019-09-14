|Large School schools - 9/13
|1. Cor Jesu (4-0) was idle.
|2. Lafayette (6-0) was idle.
|3. Francis Howell (2-0) was idle.
|4. Oakville (10-1) vs. Marquette (3-2), 5:30 p.m.
|5. Edwardsville (8-1) vs. Bowling Green Greenwood at Effingham, 9:15 p.m.
|6. Eureka (7-3) was idle.
|7. St. Joseph's (1-3) vs. Louisville Sacred Heart at Louisville, Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
|8. Marquette (3-2) at Oakville (10-1), 5:30 p.m.
|9. Lindbergh (6-3) was idle.
|10. Fort Zumwalt North (7-0) at Alton (1-7), 6:30 p.m.
|Small School schools - 9/13
|1. Althoff (7-0) vs. Libertyville at Effingham, 7:05 p.m.
|2. Borgia (8-1) was idle.
|3. Festus (3-0) was idle.
|4. Mater Dei (10-1) vs. Massac County at Effingham St. Anthony, 9:15 p.m.
|5. St. Dominic (7-2) was idle.
|6. O'Fallon Christian (8-2) was idle.
|7. Gibault (11-3) was idle.
|8. Jerseyville (7-1) was idle.
|9. Incarnate Word (8-1) was idle.
|10. Lutheran St. Charles (7-2) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.