Subscribe for 99¢
Large School schools - 9/13
1. Cor Jesu (4-0) was idle.
2. Lafayette (6-0) was idle.
3. Francis Howell (2-0) was idle.
4. Oakville (10-1) vs. Marquette (3-2), 5:30 p.m.
5. Edwardsville (8-1) vs. Bowling Green Greenwood at Effingham, 9:15 p.m.
6. Eureka (7-3) was idle.
7. St. Joseph's (1-3) vs. Louisville Sacred Heart at Louisville, Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
8. Marquette (3-2) at Oakville (10-1), 5:30 p.m.
9. Lindbergh (6-3) was idle.
10. Fort Zumwalt North (7-0) at Alton (1-7), 6:30 p.m.
Small School schools - 9/13
1. Althoff (7-0) vs. Libertyville at Effingham, 7:05 p.m.
2. Borgia (8-1) was idle.
3. Festus (3-0) was idle.
4. Mater Dei (10-1) vs. Massac County at Effingham St. Anthony, 9:15 p.m.
5. St. Dominic (7-2) was idle.
6. O'Fallon Christian (8-2) was idle.
7. Gibault (11-3) was idle.
8. Jerseyville (7-1) was idle.
9. Incarnate Word (8-1) was idle.
10. Lutheran St. Charles (7-2) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

STL High School Sports e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View comments