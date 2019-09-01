|Large School schools - 8/31
|1. Eureka (0-1) was idle.
|2. Cor Jesu (1-0) was idle.
|3. Lafayette (1-0) was idle.
|4. Francis Howell (0-0) was idle.
|5. O'Fallon (1-0) was idle.
|6. St. Joseph's (0-0) was idle.
|7. Edwardsville (0-0) was idle.
|8. Timberland (0-0) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell Central (0-0) was idle.
|10. Marquette (1-0) was idle.
|Small School schools - 8/31
|1. Althoff (1-0) was idle.
|2. Borgia (0-0) was idle.
|3. O'Fallon Christian (1-1) vs. Incarnate Word (6-0) at Visitation, 2:30 p.m.
|4. Mater Dei (1-0) was idle.
|5. Lutheran South (0-0) was idle.
|6. St. Dominic (0-0) was idle.
|7. Festus (0-0) was idle.
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (4-1) at Springfield Lutheran, 4 p.m.
|9. Freeburg (1-1) was idle.
|10. Incarnate Word (6-0) vs. O'Fallon Christian (1-1) at Visitation, 2:30 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.