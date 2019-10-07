|Large School schools - 10/6
|1. Cor Jesu (15-4) was idle.
|2. Lafayette (17-5) was idle.
|3. Oakville (21-1) was idle.
|4. Edwardsville (15-3) was idle.
|5. Marquette (15-6) was idle.
|6. Timberland (13-4) was idle.
|7. Eureka (12-5) was idle.
|8. Francis Howell (12-6) was idle.
|9. Summit (17-7) was idle.
|10. Northwest Cedar Hill (18-5) was idle.
|Small School schools - 10/6
|1. Althoff (20-2) was idle.
|2. Borgia (18-3) was idle.
|3. Mater Dei (18-5) was idle.
|4. St. Dominic (15-4) was idle.
|5. Incarnate Word (20-4) was idle.
|6. O'Fallon Christian (16-4) was idle.
|7. Gibault (16-7) was idle.
|8. St. Clair (15-1) was idle.
|9. Festus (16-7) was idle.
|10. Lutheran St. Charles (16-3) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.