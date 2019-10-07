Red October special: Subscribe now
Large School schools - 10/6
1. Cor Jesu (15-4) was idle.
2. Lafayette (17-5) was idle.
3. Oakville (21-1) was idle.
4. Edwardsville (15-3) was idle.
5. Marquette (15-6) was idle.
6. Timberland (13-4) was idle.
7. Eureka (12-5) was idle.
8. Francis Howell (12-6) was idle.
9. Summit (17-7) was idle.
10. Northwest Cedar Hill (18-5) was idle.
Small School schools - 10/6
1. Althoff (20-2) was idle.
2. Borgia (18-3) was idle.
3. Mater Dei (18-5) was idle.
4. St. Dominic (15-4) was idle.
5. Incarnate Word (20-4) was idle.
6. O'Fallon Christian (16-4) was idle.
7. Gibault (16-7) was idle.
8. St. Clair (15-1) was idle.
9. Festus (16-7) was idle.
10. Lutheran St. Charles (16-3) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.