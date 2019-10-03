Subscribe now
Large School schools - 10/2
1. Cor Jesu (12-1) vs. Edwardsville (15-3), 6 p.m.
2. Lafayette (13-3) was idle.
3. Oakville (21-1) was idle.
4. Edwardsville (15-3) at Cor Jesu (12-1), 6 p.m.
5. Marquette (14-6) was idle.
6. Timberland (13-3) at St. Dominic (14-3), 6 p.m.
7. Eureka (9-5) at Mehlville (5-10), 5:30 p.m.
8. Francis Howell (12-5) was idle.
9. Summit (15-5) was idle.
10. Northwest Cedar Hill (17-5) vs. Lindbergh (9-5), 5:30 p.m.
Small School schools - 10/2
1. Althoff (14-2) was idle.
2. Borgia (16-3) was idle.
3. Mater Dei (13-4) was idle.
4. St. Dominic (14-3) vs. Timberland (13-3), 6 p.m.
5. Incarnate Word (16-2) at O'Fallon Christian (15-4), 6 p.m.
6. O'Fallon Christian (15-4) vs. Incarnate Word (16-2), 6 p.m.
7. Gibault (14-4) was idle.
8. St. Clair (14-1) was idle.
9. Festus (13-5) was idle.
10. Lutheran St. Charles (11-3) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

