Large School schools - 11/8
1. Oakville (29-3) was idle.
2. Lafayette (31-8) vs. Francis Howell Central (19-8) at Show Me Center, 7 p.m.
3. Cor Jesu (23-6) was idle.
4. Edwardsville (31-7) was idle.
5. Eureka (19-10) was idle.
6. Marquette (24-9) was idle.
7. Summit (25-8) was idle.
8. Lindbergh (25-7) was idle.
9. Northwest Cedar Hill (27-8) was idle.
10. Timberland (21-9) was idle.
Small School schools - 11/8
1. Althoff (33-4) was idle.
2. Borgia (31-4) vs. Windsor (Imperial) (17-13) at Show Me Center, 8 p.m.
3. Mater Dei (30-9) at Fairfield (37-2), 6 p.m.
4. Hermann (34-5) vs. St. Pius X (25-4) at Show Me Center, 1 p.m.
5. St. Dominic (26-9) was idle.
6. O'Fallon Christian (25-8) was idle.
7. Incarnate Word (27-8) was idle.
8. Lutheran St. Charles (22-6) was idle.
9. New Athens (30-6) was idle.
10. St. Clair (28-4) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

