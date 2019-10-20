|Large School schools - 10/20
|1. Oakville (25-1) is idle.
|2. Lafayette (19-6) is idle.
|3. Cor Jesu (18-5) is idle.
|4. Edwardsville (19-6) is idle.
|5. Eureka (16-8) is idle.
|6. Marquette (19-6) is idle.
|7. Summit (20-7) is idle.
|8. Francis Howell Central (12-4) is idle.
|9. Francis Howell (16-11) is idle.
|10. Northwest Cedar Hill (25-7) is idle.
|Small School schools - 10/20
|1. Althoff (24-2) is idle.
|2. Borgia (24-3) is idle.
|3. Mater Dei (21-7) is idle.
|4. O'Fallon Christian (19-5) is idle.
|5. Incarnate Word (24-5) is idle.
|6. St. Clair (23-3) is idle.
|7. St. Pius X (18-2) is idle.
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (20-5) is idle.
|9. St. Dominic (21-7) is idle.
|10. New Athens (25-5) is idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.