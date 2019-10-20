Team up with us for 99¢
Large School schools - 10/20
1. Oakville (25-1) is idle.
2. Lafayette (19-6) is idle.
3. Cor Jesu (18-5) is idle.
4. Edwardsville (19-6) is idle.
5. Eureka (16-8) is idle.
6. Marquette (19-6) is idle.
7. Summit (20-7) is idle.
8. Francis Howell Central (12-4) is idle.
9. Francis Howell (16-11) is idle.
10. Northwest Cedar Hill (25-7) is idle.
Small School schools - 10/20
1. Althoff (24-2) is idle.
2. Borgia (24-3) is idle.
3. Mater Dei (21-7) is idle.
4. O'Fallon Christian (19-5) is idle.
5. Incarnate Word (24-5) is idle.
6. St. Clair (23-3) is idle.
7. St. Pius X (18-2) is idle.
8. Lutheran St. Charles (20-5) is idle.
9. St. Dominic (21-7) is idle.
10. New Athens (25-5) is idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

