|Large School schools - 9/23
|1. Cor Jesu (9-1) was idle.
|2. Lafayette (11-2) was idle.
|3. Francis Howell (4-3) was idle.
|4. Oakville (13-1) was idle.
|5. Edwardsville (12-2) was idle.
|6. Timberland (11-1) was idle.
|7. St. Joseph's (3-7) was idle.
|8. Washington (9-4) vs. Fort Zumwalt South (1-5), 5 p.m.
|9. Eureka (8-5) was idle.
|10. Fort Zumwalt North (11-1) was idle.
|Small School schools - 9/23
|1. Althoff (13-2) was idle.
|2. Borgia (12-3) was idle.
|3. Festus (10-1) was idle.
|4. Mater Dei (11-4) was idle.
|5. St. Dominic (8-2) at Francis Howell Central (5-3), 6 p.m.
|6. O'Fallon Christian (13-4) was idle.
|7. Gibault (13-3) was idle.
|8. Incarnate Word (10-1) was idle.
|9. Lutheran St. Charles (10-2) vs. Orchard Farm (6-2), 6:30 p.m.
|10. St. Pius X (10-0) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.