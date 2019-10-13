BATTER UP! GET 6 MONTHS FOR $19.99
Large School schools - 10/12
1. Oakville (23-1) was idle.
2. Lafayette (18-6) was idle.
3. Cor Jesu (17-5) vs. Mater Dei (19-6), 12 a.m.
4. Edwardsville (15-4) was idle.
5. Eureka (14-7) was idle.
6. Marquette (17-6) was idle.
7. Francis Howell (14-10) was idle.
8. Northwest Cedar Hill (24-6) was idle.
9. Summit (19-7) was idle.
10. Timberland (15-5) was idle.
Small School schools - 10/12
1. Althoff (21-2) was idle.
2. Borgia (20-3) was idle.
3. Mater Dei (19-6) at Cor Jesu (17-5), 12 a.m.
4. O'Fallon Christian (18-4) was idle.
5. Incarnate Word (22-4) was idle.
6. St. Clair (16-2) vs. Warrenton (12-9), 6 p.m.
7. Lutheran St. Charles (19-3) was idle.
8. St. Dominic (16-4) was idle.
9. Highland (17-6) vs. East St. Louis (5-10) at Highland, 12 a.m.
10. Gibault (16-9) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

