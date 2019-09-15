|Large School schools - 9/14
|1. Cor Jesu (4-0) was idle.
|2. Lafayette (6-0) was idle.
|3. Francis Howell (2-0) was idle.
|4. Oakville (10-1) was idle.
|5. Edwardsville (8-1) vs. Naperville Central at Effingham, 10:45 a.m.
|6. Eureka (7-3) was idle.
|7. St. Joseph's (2-5) vs. Clearwater Central Catholic (F at Louisville, Kentucky, 12:30 a.m.
|8. Marquette (3-2) was idle.
|9. Lindbergh (6-3) was idle.
|10. Fort Zumwalt North (10-0) vs. Granite City (2-12) at Alton, 1 p.m.
|Small School schools - 9/14
|1. Althoff (7-0) vs. McCracken County (Ky.) at Effingham, 10:45 a.m.
|2. Borgia (8-1) was idle.
|3. Festus (4-0) vs. Windsor (Imperial) (3-2) at North County, 12 a.m.
|4. Mater Dei (10-1) vs. Plainfield North at Effingham, 9:40 a.m.
|5. St. Dominic (7-2) was idle.
|6. O'Fallon Christian (8-2) was idle.
|7. Gibault (11-3) was idle.
|8. Jerseyville (7-1) was idle.
|9. Incarnate Word (8-1) was idle.
|10. Lutheran St. Charles (7-2) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.