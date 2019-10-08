|Large School schools - 10/7
|1. Cor Jesu (15-4) was idle.
|2. Lafayette (17-5) was idle.
|3. Oakville (22-1) at Parkway Central (12-11), 5:30 p.m.
|4. Edwardsville (15-3) was idle.
|5. Marquette (15-6) was idle.
|6. Timberland (13-5) at Francis Howell (13-6), 5 p.m.
|7. Eureka (12-5) was idle.
|8. Francis Howell (13-6) vs. Timberland (13-5), 5 p.m.
|9. Summit (17-7) at Pattonville (16-5), 5:15 p.m.
|10. Northwest Cedar Hill (18-5) was idle.
|Small School schools - 10/7
|1. Althoff (20-2) was idle.
|2. Borgia (19-3) was idle.
|3. Mater Dei (18-5) was idle.
|4. St. Dominic (15-4) at John Burroughs (4-8), 5:30 p.m.
|5. Incarnate Word (20-4) was idle.
|6. O'Fallon Christian (16-4) was idle.
|7. Gibault (16-7) vs. Father McGivney (15-10), 7 p.m.
|8. St. Clair (15-1) was idle.
|9. Festus (16-7) vs. Crystal City (6-6), 7 p.m.
|10. Lutheran St. Charles (17-3) at Villa Duchesne (3-14), 6:30 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.